Washington, DC

Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president

Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
COLUMBIA, MD
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WASHINGTON, DC
4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Election just over, lawmakers enter pre-session fundraising frenzy

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) is having one. So is state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City). So are all four standing committee...
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.

A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter

Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional

Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Loudoun Co. man allegedly used hatchet to kill father, deputies say

The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has arrested a man accused of killing his father “by way of serious cut,” the sheriff said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton around 6 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. They found David Brown stabbed inside the home with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

