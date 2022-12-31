Read full article on original website
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
WTOP
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president
Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WTOP
4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
WTOP
Election just over, lawmakers enter pre-session fundraising frenzy
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) is having one. So is state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City). So are all four standing committee...
WTOP
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Weir wins GOP nomination for vacant seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has won the Republican nomination for the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir prevailed in...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
WTOP
California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter
Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
WTOP
‘A truly remarkable person’ — Prince William Co. officer remembered 10 years after fatal crash
At the 10-year-anniversary of fallen Prince William County police officer Chris Yung’s death in Bristow, Virginia, the department asked community members to remember the “truly remarkable person who inspired us all.”. Yung died in the line of duty, killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Dec. 31, 2012,...
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional
Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
WTOP
Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year
Police have identified the two victims in Prince George’s County, Maryland’s first death investigation of the year. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
WTOP
Md. man charged after fleeing Secret Service, striking pedestrians near White House
A Maryland man has been charged in a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another as he was fleeing Secret Service near the White House on Friday. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder, according to court documents. Secret Service approached Stafilatos who was in...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man allegedly used hatchet to kill father, deputies say
The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has arrested a man accused of killing his father “by way of serious cut,” the sheriff said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton around 6 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. They found David Brown stabbed inside the home with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
