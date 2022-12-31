Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
‘I decided to stay sober forever’: How Dry January is changing binge Britain
Everyone who knows me knows I like a drink. I’ve worked in wine bars, adore lethally strong cocktails, and pubs are pretty much my favourite places. But this Christmas I found myself yearning for a break from booze. “I actually can’t wait for Dry January,” I texted my boyfriend on Boxing Day, and again the day after.I’m not alone. Since 2017, the popularity of Dry January has seen a sharp increase year on year, peaking in 2021 (possibly aided by the winter lockdown removing any temptation to hit the pub). Even though the number of people taking part in the...
Parents Are Sharing The Creepiest Thing Their Kid Has Said To Them, And It's Scarier Than The "M3gan" Trailer
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day we were looking at photos of my dad and she said 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
The hidden gem cookbooks from 2022 that you might have missed
When it comes to cookbooks, we were spoiled for choice in 2022 – with a whole range of colourful, mouth-watering and thought-provoking new releases coming out.Celebrity books still reigned supreme, with Paul Hollywood, Tom Kerridge and Mary Berry all putting out new offerings to vast success, but there was also space for new voices. Melissa Thompson’s Motherland was a particular highlight – tracing the history of Jamaican food in a delicious fashion – and special shout-out has to go to the award-winning Nistisima by Georgina Hayden, which focused on fasting food eaten by those of Orthodox faith around the Mediterranean,...
Comments / 0