ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Opioid overprescribing ‘putting lives at risk’ amid warning excess pills could end up black market

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAomi_0jzWlSbq00

The overprescribing of opioid painkillers in the UK is putting lives at risk, it has been warned.

Pharmacists have raised concerns about the powerful drugs ending up on the black market as patients are being given more than they need.

And a former addict has revealed how he manipulated NHS systems to obtain doses so high they could have killed him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAChr_0jzWlSbq00

The drugs, including fentanyl, codeine, oxycodone, tramadol and morphine, can kill if a patient takes too many or if they fall into the wrong hands, they say.

A government-commissioned expert review of the overprescribing of medicines found last year it was at “unacceptable” levels, with as many as one in 10 medications handed out thought to be unnecessary.

Last year, prescriptions for fentanyl alone cost the NHS £34.5m, according to health service records.

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, which represents community chemists, highlighted a case of one patient who returned to a pharmacy more than 30 prescription painkilling drugs, including 12 bottles of liquid morphine and 10 boxes of fentanyl patches.

Another patient handed in dozens of strips of high-dose morphine sulfate tablets.

Dr Hannbeck said that in both cases, the pharmacies had raised concerns about overprescribing with GP surgeries and informed local NHS teams “but to no avail”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuzPq_0jzWlSbq00

In the US, increased prescribing of such painkillers in the 1990s led to the country’s opioid crisis, with the widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription drugs, before it became clear how addictive they were.

Dr Hannbeck told The Independent that on many occasions pharmacists had raised concerns with local NHS teams over quantities of drugs prescribed but “not much has been done” and the problem had been worsening.

“On many occasions, it’s been raised but not much has been done,” she said. “Why is there no control? Why is no one listening?”

Dr Hannbeck said if drugs are not returned to a pharmacy for disposal they could end up contaminating the environment or falling into the wrong hands.

“Just imagine if they got onto the black market, for example,” the doctor said. “They could be very harmful.”

Former maths teacher Jada Woolf, 31, ended up with “bags and bags” of surplus co-codamol that were repeatedly prescribed even after she had switched to different painkillers for her endometriosis.

“Despite my regularly telling them that I wasn’t taking the co-codamol – after 18 months of having it slowly increased – every prescription included more of the stuff,” she said. “I ended up with bags and bags of extra ones.

“They just kept sending it with my repeat prescription, even when it had been agreed that it wasn’t on my prescription anymore.

Ms Woolf, who left teaching to run her own business , said she eventually stopped collecting the co-codamol from the chemist, leaving them to deal with the problem.

Adam Hardiman learnt how to manipulate the system to obtain more opioids than he needed when he became addicted to prescription OxyContin after bowel surgery.

Having spent 10 years on morphine, tramadol and codeine, he switched to the more powerful drug under specialist supervision, and said manipulating the system was very easy – he could go into any NHS walk-in centre, show them his stoma bag and request a prescription by telling them he was in pain.

On the same day, he could get a number of prescriptions and take them to different pharmacies or even use old prescriptions, enabling him to take at least four times his prescribed dose daily.

He would also ask his GP to write to his consultant to ask for more OxyContin.

The 39-year-old chef said the high was “unbelievable”.

“It made me feel like Jesus – completely at peace and everything was perfect,” he said.

But he warned: “Coming off it is 100 times worse than anything you have ever seen in a film or programme.

“After withdrawal symptoms start, you feel as if you are itching and burning from the inside. You get terrifying hallucinations, you can’t tell what is real, and the longer you wait to take it again, the more your body hurts until you literally feel you are going to die.”

Mr Hardiman, who blames drug companies rather than doctors for overprescribing, said a medically supervised detox and addiction treatment at Step by Step Recovery rehab centre saved his life, and he has now been clean for just over a year.

“I really think I would have died if I hadn’t gone,” he said. “I will continue for the rest of my life to attend meetings and follow the 12-step programme, but I am also living the best days of my life since I left rehab.”

Susan – not her real name – was given co-codamol after a home birth said she still takes those left over to help her relax.

“I take it when I want to feel zonked out or if I’m struggling to sleep,” she said.

She was prescribed 32 pills and took only four at the time but over the next 18 months, she took 17 more.

“Without wishing to sound flippant or make light of people with addiction issues, it is certainly moreish,” she said.

The mother-of-two keeps it secret from her partner.

“I keep quiet about it. I’ve maybe made a joke about enjoying my lovely codeine but I don’t think he realises that I actually would take it recreationally. I’d love to have a stash of more but I wouldn’t ask”

One pharmacist said practitioners are supposed to check opioid prescriptions with patients but don’t have time.

Another said some patients don’t want their doctors to know they’re not taking all their medication so stockpiles build up that are not down to overprescribing.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors were highly trained to take a holistic approach to caring for patients with chronic pain.

“GPs don’t want their patients to have to rely on long-term medication, particularly if there is a viable alternative, and most patients don’t want to be on long-term medication either.

“But access to non-pharmacological treatments and alternative therapies for pain is patchy across the country at a community level.

“Ultimately, we also need to see general practice equipped with enough GPs and other members of the practice team to sustainably deliver care to the growing numbers of patients that need it, including those on NHS waiting lists for treatments, such as specialist chronic pain services.”

After the 2019 expert review, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) introduced warnings of dependence and addiction on labels and safety leaflets for opioid medicines.

Janine Jolly from the MHRA said: “Opioids provide relief from serious short-term pain, but carry a serious risk of dependence and addiction, especially with prolonged use in non-cancer pain (longer than three months).”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Local NHS services should offer effective pain management for patients, and review their medication on an ongoing basis, to ensure they are getting the care and support they need.

“Patients can access specialist care, including being offered alternatives to medication where this is appropriate.”

Comments / 26

Tammy Mansfield
3d ago

but I have psoriatic arthritis a lot of the time I can't even stand up on my feet from the pain but I'm not allowed to have pain pills so I'd like to know how these people are all getting so over-prescribed because if they don't need it in the first place how come people like me who actually need it don't get it

Reply(4)
24
inbred joe biden
3d ago

Don't know about the rest of you but since the GOVERNMENT went to generic pain MEDS one month they work...next month they don't. I've noticed this for 6 months now. Anyone else??????

Reply(1)
8
Percilla Samora
2d ago

government has no place in the diagnosis my doctor reveals of my condition and even less on what is prescribed to help my condition

Reply
9
Related
Channel 3000

Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Bakersfield Channel

Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
BBC

'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'

Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
The Independent

Record number of ‘foreign objects’ being left inside patients

Hospitals have logged a record number of “episodes” of people needing help after a surgical tool has been left inside them following an operation or procedure, according to new data analysis.Blunders involving a “foreign object accidentally left in body during surgical and medical care” led to a record 291 “finished consultant episodes” in 2021/22.This could include swabs, gauze or even surgical devices, including drill bits.Two decades earlier, in 2001/02, there were 156 of these episodes.The PA news agency examined more than 20 years of hospital data for England.The lowest number was in 2003/04, when 138 episodes were recorded by clinicians.Last...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy