Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward dropped by Erik ten Hag for ‘disciplinary’ reasons

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

Marcus Rashford has been dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United ’s away game against Wolves due to “disciplinary reasons”.

The England striker has impressed for the Red Devils since returning from the Qatar World Cup, scoring in the victory over Nottingham Forest.

But Rashford was a surprise omission from the line-up at Molineux, with the Dutch coach insisting it was an “internal disciplinary” matter.

Ten Hag would not elaborate much further, but did continue by mentioning the situation concerned “our rules”.

“He is in very good form and no-one can play all the games.”

Alejandro Garnacho replaces Rashford in the line-up, as the Red Devils look to move into fourth above Tottenham.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport: “Per 90 minutes, this has been his best return in terms of goals and assists, so it’s disapointing, you want to see your best onplayers playing.

“He’s one of the first names on the team sheet. It’s disappointing to see but it’s nice to see the manager, if he doesn’t like things behind the scenes, ensuring discipline.”

While another former United star Paul Scholes added: “He’s jeopardising his form, he’s been so happy, could this jeopardise him going forward? He looks a bit miserable there [warming up]. I hope it doesn’t jeopardise the next six months of his season.”

