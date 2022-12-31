ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan: The best royal fashion moments of 2022

By Oliver Browning
Royal style was all the talk once again in 2022.

From Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan, incredible outfits were on show throughout the year both in the UK and abroad.

The late Queen Elizabeth II impressed during her Platinum Jubilee last summer, ensuring all eyes were rightly on her during some of her final public appearances.

More sombre numbers were seen as the UK mourned the death of their longest-reigning monarch, before Camilla , Queen Consort, stepped into her new role in style.

