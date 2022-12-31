‘An OBE for both of us:’ Stephen Graham says he will ‘share’ honour with his mother following her death

Stephen Graham has shared a touching message following the death of his mother.

The actor’s announcement came one day after it was revealed he would reveive an OBE as part of the annual New Year Honours .

On Saturday (31 December), Graham wrote on Twitter: “This incredible, inspirational, woman & the purest heart my mum passed away.”

He continued: “Her words as a child ‘no one is above you and no one is below you all are equal’ have remained with me throughout my life.

“I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us mum.”

Graham, 49, accompanied the post with a selection of photos of himself as a youngster with his mother.

The actor’s credits include This Is England , The Irishman and Boiling Point . Most recently, he appeared in Matthew Warchus’s film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical .

He is receiving an OBE for services to drama.