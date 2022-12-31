Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr: Saudi Pro League Streaming Info
Fans who want to watch the highest-paid soccer player of all time face the prospect of having to pay $18 per month for the privilege.
Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal
Al Nassr were back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of Ronaldo.
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling
Ronaldo was joined on the field by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023
Manchester United will reportedly be open to allowing one of their centre backs leave in 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Unveiled In Front Of Saudi Media And Al Nassr Fans At Mrsool Park
His welcome ceremony at Mrsool Park took place in front of 25,000 fans, all desperate to see Ronaldo wear Al Nassr's yellow jersey for the first time.
Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York
The PSG stars watched Durant inspire the Nets to a 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Manchester United Hit Stumbling Block Regarding Joao Felix Transfer
Manchester United are at a crossroads when it comes to pursuing a deal for Joao Felix.
Five Liverpool Players That Could Be Added To Jurgen Klopp's Squad To Face Brentford
The Reds face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
Al Nassr Confirm When "World's Greatest" Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Officially Unveiled
His welcome ceremony will take place at Al Nassr's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James. The right-back has a low transfer fee, which may be the deciding factor in Chelsea moving for him.
Austin FC sign goalkeeper Matt Bersano
Austin FC have signed goalkeeper Matt Bersano through the 2024 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2025. He joins as a free agent from the San Jose Earthquakes, after the California team declined his contract option following the 2022 campaign. "Matt adds depth and experience to our...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th
All the action from Gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brentford on Monday.
