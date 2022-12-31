Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Wisconsin Arts Leader Accused of Faking Indigenous Heritage: Report
A rising star in the Indigenous arts community of Madison, Wisconsin, was forced to apologize after being accused of falsely claiming Native American heritage. The racial fraud accusations were leveled at Kay LeClaire, a person who went by the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe and described themselves as two-spirit, an Indigenous term closely related to non-binary identity. Since 2017, LeClaire has claimed Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and Jewish heritage, according to a Madison365 report on Tuesday. Their alleged deception began to unravel after an anonymous “hobbyist genealogist” posted evidence of LeClaire’s actual German, Swedish, and French Canadian lineage to an online...
New Hampshire Democrats plead with DNC: We can't change our state voting laws
New Hampshire Democrats say they have no ability to change state election laws to comply with the DNC's 2024 presidential nominating calendar mandate.
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
California officials are looking for victims of government-forced or coerced sterilization
Biden touts (real and figurative) bridge over troubled US
Joe Biden has yet to formally announce his re-election bid, but a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday will neatly encapsulate the expected pitch: a Democratic president building bridges -- literal and figurative -- at a time when Republicans can't even agree among themselves. That message got Biden elected in 2020 and will be at the center of a re-election campaign if he does run -- something he is widely expected to announce in the coming weeks.
