The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO