Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
Related
azbigmedia.com
Breeze offers sale on bucket list destinations from Phoenix
Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is offering Phoenix residents the opportunity to check off three popular bucket list destinations from their 2023 bucket lists at very low fares. Whether Guests want to go skiing in Utah, or visit Connecticut or...
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed
The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
luxury-houses.net
One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000
6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
Phoenix New Times
Food and Drink Events Happening This January In Metro Phoenix
There's still fun to be had in January after the holidays have come and gone. In metro Phoenix this month, check out festivals centered around wine and beer, a Lunar New Year celebration, a pizza date night, and multiple cooking classes. Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill. Through January 10.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Scottsdale-based Rad Golf is revolutionizing game
An all-in-one solution to improving one’s golf game is finally here! Introducing Rad Golf, a new golf brand that is revolutionizing the sport with its sleek technology and innovative devices. The company, which is backed by an experienced team and high-profile board, will launch the first of its game-enhancing products in April 2023.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
azbigmedia.com
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona
If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
KOLD-TV
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we enter into a new year, scientists are keeping an eye on a new strain of the Omicron variant called XBB.1.5. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of new cases across the country. Right now, it’s most prominent in the Northeast, making up around 75% of cases there last week. So how does XBB.1.5 compare to other Omicron subvariants? We took our questions to Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
kjzz.org
Phoenix commits $5.3 million for refugee, immigrant services
Phoenix could provide more than $5 million in federal relief funds to support refugees and immigrants. It will be divided among four nonprofits to help with things like housing, employment, language classes, legal aid and medical case management. Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari hopes the council’s approval will show Phoenix is a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
Comments / 1