Effective: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a chance of sets up to 15 feet Thursday and Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO