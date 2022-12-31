Read full article on original website
New chapter for Pope Francis after death of Benedict XVI
With the death of Benedict XVI, Pope Francis enters a new phase of his papacy free from the constraints of co-existing with a predecessor, but conservative criticism of his reforms may not end. - Francis's comments that he could follow in the steps of his predecessor by stepping down from the papacy should his health fail him have opened the door to a repeat of the "two popes" phenomenon begun by Benedict in 2013.
