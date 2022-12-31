ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 17 picks: Any experts giving Rams a chance vs. Chargers?

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have been underdogs in each of their last six games, and that won’t change on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams are 6.5-point underdogs to the Chargers this week despite the game being played at a neutral site, SoFi Stadium – which the Rams and Chargers share.

With the Rams being big underdogs again, the majority of experts are unsurprisingly taking the Chargers to win outright on Sunday. According to NFL Pick Watch, 90% are taking the Chargers to beat the Rams. Only the Bears, Broncos, Colts and Saints are being picked by a smaller contingent of experts.

With the spread, the gap between those picking the Rams and Chargers narrows significantly. Only 53% are taking the Chargers to cover the 6.5-point spread, so a good portion of experts believe it’ll be a relatively close game.

The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, better than the Chargers’ 2-2-1 ATS record in that same span. However, the Chargers are 9-5-1 ATS this season, which is the fourth-best record in football.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

