Jan. 2—MAGGIE VALLEY — A New Year's Eve domestic dispute in a Maggie Valley motel ended the life of Wayne Stevenson Evans, 57, of Salisbury. His wife, Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, also from Salisbury, is in custody and being held for murder at the Haywood County Detention Center, where she remains without bond.

