ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Woman in custody for death of her husband

Jan. 2—MAGGIE VALLEY — A New Year's Eve domestic dispute in a Maggie Valley motel ended the life of Wayne Stevenson Evans, 57, of Salisbury. His wife, Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, also from Salisbury, is in custody and being held for murder at the Haywood County Detention Center, where she remains without bond.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy