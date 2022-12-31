CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical are teaming up to host drive-through clinics for both COVID-19 and flu testing. A CBS 17 crew saw a few dozen people show up at Tuesday’s clinic at Kirk of Kildare Church in Cary and it took them less than 10 minutes to complete the process. Erica Mayor with Mako Medical tells CBS 17 patients are taking a test that swabs for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

