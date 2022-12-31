Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strives to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
cbs17
1 swab, 2 tests: Wake County offering drive-through clinic for COVID-19, flu
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical are teaming up to host drive-through clinics for both COVID-19 and flu testing. A CBS 17 crew saw a few dozen people show up at Tuesday’s clinic at Kirk of Kildare Church in Cary and it took them less than 10 minutes to complete the process. Erica Mayor with Mako Medical tells CBS 17 patients are taking a test that swabs for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
cbs17
Durham County DA says safety a focus in light of New Year’s Day drive-by shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year, a new time to crack down on violence in Durham. 2023 started off with a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day, leaving five people wounded. 48 hours later, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry was sworn in for her second term.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
cbs17
CPR, AED kits vital tools for cardiac arrests outside of hospitals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people die of cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year. In those situations, time is critical. That’s why Wake EMS is urging everyone to learn CPR. “This is a skill that I personally believe...
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17
Driver shot in hand on US 15-501 in Moore County not believed to be ‘intended target,’ sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.
cbs17
Large crowds typical outside Durham Subway before 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year. In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
cbs17
Minister giving away books in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Minister Paul Scott isn’t organizing or speaking at events you can often find the Durham activist walking around the city with a backpack full of books. “I give these books out for free,” said Scott. For the past four months, he’s been...
cbs17
Fayetteville church deals with devastating fire on New Year’s Eve
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pastor Allen McLauchlin couldn’t help but feel a sense of heartache while staring at the building in front of him now left in charcoal, debris and shattered glass. The pastor of New Life Bible Church said he was first alarmed at 2 a.m. on...
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
cbs17
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at Durham Subway on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A calm day at a Durham Subway restaurant quickly turned into a terrifying situation on New Year’s Day afternoon. The owner of the business shared surveillance video of the moment when several bullets punched through windows and glass doors — sending customers and employees at the restaurant running to take cover and hide.
Comments / 0