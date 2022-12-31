ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 swab, 2 tests: Wake County offering drive-through clinic for COVID-19, flu

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical are teaming up to host drive-through clinics for both COVID-19 and flu testing. A CBS 17 crew saw a few dozen people show up at Tuesday’s clinic at Kirk of Kildare Church in Cary and it took them less than 10 minutes to complete the process. Erica Mayor with Mako Medical tells CBS 17 patients are taking a test that swabs for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

CPR, AED kits vital tools for cardiac arrests outside of hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people die of cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year. In those situations, time is critical. That’s why Wake EMS is urging everyone to learn CPR. “This is a skill that I personally believe...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC

