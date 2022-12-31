ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business

RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery. This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area. Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business...
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday. According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

MONTGOMERY, TX — On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KHOU

Residents being evacuated from apartment fire in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — Residents are evacuating their homes due to an apartment fire in Humble. This is happening at the Parkside Apartment Homes on Will Clayton Parkway just east of I-69/Eastex Freeway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. All roads near the apartment fire, specifically between Wilson Road and...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail

HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture

Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
HOUSTON, TX
