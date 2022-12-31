Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business
RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery. This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area. Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business...
Click2Houston.com
‘Get out before I kill you!’: Video shows terrifying armed robbery of rideshare driver in west Houston
HOUSTON – The dashcam video of an armed robbery involving a rideshare driver and two suspects was released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify those involved. On Oct. 18, at around 11 a.m., police said the driver, employed with a rideshare company,...
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
'I'm gonna kill you!' | Houston police searching for guys who tried to carjack rideshare driver
HOUSTON — The HPD robbery division is trying to identify the men who held up a rideshare driver and tried to steal his car in southwest Houston. The victim picked up the two guys from a restaurant in the 7600 block of Westheimer on Oct. 18. One of them identified himself as "MJ" in the rideshare app.
fox26houston.com
40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday. According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston
HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston. Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from...
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
MONTGOMERY, TX — On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
Celebratory NYE gunfire nearly hits Houston 3-year-old in head, family says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A north Houston family is counting their blessings after a bullet missed their 3-year-old daughter’s head by mere inches on New Year’s Eve. They're blaming celebratory gunfire. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened at a home near the...
proclaimerscv.com
Harris County has Considered One of the Worst Locations to Drive because “We Lead The Country”
Dawn Gonzalez had planned to bring in the new year with her closest friends, but she was unable to do so. “I’m still shocked. I haven’t had time to cry yet, “added Gonzalez. In a current interview with ABC13, Gonzalez discussed the tragic deaths of Ann Barrett and her husband Sedrick.
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
Residents being evacuated from apartment fire in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — Residents are evacuating their homes due to an apartment fire in Humble. This is happening at the Parkside Apartment Homes on Will Clayton Parkway just east of I-69/Eastex Freeway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. All roads near the apartment fire, specifically between Wilson Road and...
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
fox26houston.com
Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail
HOUSTON - The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 3