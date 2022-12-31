ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt near Big Bear, Calif.

By Quakebot
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 3:41 a.m. Saturday six miles from Big Bear City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Lake Arrowhead, 15 miles from Apple Valley, 18 miles from Hesperia and 19 miles from Highland.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter , which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones' most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken .

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

