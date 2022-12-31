Arrest made in 80th reported homicide in Minneapolis of 2022; city reports record number of gun confiscations

Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Friday night on the east side of downtown.

The shooting death happens as city leaders reported that more than a thousand guns were confiscated in 2022.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:00 p.m. Friday near Hennepin Health Care and US Bank Stadium.

A Rochester man in his 20's was arrested early Saturday and remains in the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder.

A man in his 20's was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a running vehicle that was in a parking lot on the 600 block of Chicago Avenue.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Names are not released.

Minneapolis city leaders released a report on Friday that showed 1,097 guns were taken off the streets in 2022.

That's an increase of about 5.3 percent over the last year.

They also say the increase in confiscated guns resulted in fewer shots fired calls, and a decrease in violent crimes, all at a time when the number of police officers on the street is way down.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is asking for most funding for the MPD to increase recruitment efforts.