Red Bank, NJ

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
Barbara Walters Dies At The Age of 93

Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
