Exciting New Flavors Coming To Toms River, NJ With A Brand New Restaurant
When one door closes, another one opens. In this case, the door is a restaurant that closed a few weeks ago and is being replaced with something new and exciting!. A few weeks ago I told you about a local New Jersey business that seems to have met the unfortunate fate of closing its doors.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise
WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Stolen car goes flying, almost hits man as it crashes into NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — Video shows a stolen car crash landing on a home and parked car, barely missing a man walking on the street just after midnight on New Year's Day. The driver of a stolen car was on Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell around 12:30 a.m. and tried to take off when police arrived.
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Manchester, NJ Police working to curb rising amount of car accidents
There is a lot of local, county, and state road across 85-square miles within Manchester Township and with 45,000 residents living in the community. Along these roads there has been a rise in the amount of car crashes. A car accident could happen for any number of reasons just outside...
A new Cuban coffee shop opens at American Dream mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream megamall is expanding its culinary palate with the opening of a new Cuban coffee shop and eatery, offering guests a taste of Havana. Cortaditos is located in The Food Hall, on Level 2 of Court A. The curated café offers a menu chock-full...
Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job
BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision. The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing...
