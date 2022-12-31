Read full article on original website
KU’s McCullar excels late in return to Lubbock: ‘We wouldn’t have won without Kevin’
Kevin McCullar heard scattered boos during pregame warmup drills, boos that increased in volume and intensity during introductions for the visitor’s starting lineup before Tuesday night’s Kansas-Texas Tech basketball game at United Supermarkets Arena. McCullar, Kansas’ 6-foot-6 combo guard from San Antonio who attended Tech for four years...
Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball at Texas Tech: Probable starters, TV, tipoff time
Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas) Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. KU leads the all-time series 41-7. The Jayhawks have won two in a row, six of seven and 24 of the last 27 meetings versus the Red Raiders. ... KU is 16-6 against the Red Raiders in meetings in Lubbock, including 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena. KU has won two of the last three meetings in Lubbock and 10 of the last 12. ... TTU’s last two wins versus KU were at home in 2019 and last season. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by six points or less. ...
How KU’s Self wants Kevin McCullar to handle game at Texas Tech, his former school
A fan favorite who started 49 of 78 men’s basketball games at Texas Tech University the past three seasons, Kevin McCullar figures to hear some boos while playing for the visiting Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night in United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Tipoff for the Big 12 battle...
Kansas Jayhawks move up one spot in Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25 rankings
Kansas men’s basketball has jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. The Jayhawks (12-1), who erased a 15-point halftime deficit to trip Oklahoma State 69-67 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, benefited from previous No. 2 UConn (13-1) losing to Xavier (83-73) on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Oklahoma’s Defense Must Conquer Cheez-It Bowl Inconsistencies Headed Into 2023
ORLANDO, FL — Last week’s Cheez-It Bowl served as a sendoff for a defense in transition. Linebacker DaShaun White and defensive backs CJ Coldon, Justin Broiles and Trey Morrison all played their last collegiate games in the 35-32 loss to the No. 13-ranked Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Want to ‘live in a haunted house with a cool history’? Now’s your chance in Kansas
A house that will turn heads thanks to its alluring — and haunting — interior has landed on the real estate market in the Sunflower State. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence was built in 1880 and lists for the low price of $105,000 in Atchison, Kansas. But the main draw is that it was featured on a popular Travel Channel reality show, according to Realtor.com.
