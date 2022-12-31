ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball at Texas Tech: Probable starters, TV, tipoff time

Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas) Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. KU leads the all-time series 41-7. The Jayhawks have won two in a row, six of seven and 24 of the last 27 meetings versus the Red Raiders. ... KU is 16-6 against the Red Raiders in meetings in Lubbock, including 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena. KU has won two of the last three meetings in Lubbock and 10 of the last 12. ... TTU’s last two wins versus KU were at home in 2019 and last season. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by six points or less. ...
LUBBOCK, TX
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma’s Defense Must Conquer Cheez-It Bowl Inconsistencies Headed Into 2023

ORLANDO, FL — Last week’s Cheez-It Bowl served as a sendoff for a defense in transition. Linebacker DaShaun White and defensive backs CJ Coldon, Justin Broiles and Trey Morrison all played their last collegiate games in the 35-32 loss to the No. 13-ranked Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Want to ‘live in a haunted house with a cool history’? Now’s your chance in Kansas

A house that will turn heads thanks to its alluring — and haunting — interior has landed on the real estate market in the Sunflower State. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence was built in 1880 and lists for the low price of $105,000 in Atchison, Kansas. But the main draw is that it was featured on a popular Travel Channel reality show, according to Realtor.com.
ATCHISON, KS

