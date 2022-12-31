Where: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, Texas) Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. KU leads the all-time series 41-7. The Jayhawks have won two in a row, six of seven and 24 of the last 27 meetings versus the Red Raiders. ... KU is 16-6 against the Red Raiders in meetings in Lubbock, including 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena. KU has won two of the last three meetings in Lubbock and 10 of the last 12. ... TTU’s last two wins versus KU were at home in 2019 and last season. Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by six points or less. ...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO