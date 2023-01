Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars' four-game winning streak.Phoenix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He's the fourth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak.Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for Los Angeles.Jason Robertson for Dallas scored to extend his points streak to eight games. Miro Heiskanen also scored.The Stars failed to pick up at least one point for just the fifth time in their past 25 games. Dallas has 15...

