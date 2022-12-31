ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

2023 starts with homicide in Neptune Township, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County began the new year with a homicide. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said a person was found dead Monday afternoon at a home on Drummond Avenue. Officials did not explain the circumstances of the death. Friends and family told News 12 New...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
Great way to spend New Year’s day at the Jersey Shore

After a long New Year's Eve, it is only right that the nation’s number one brunch cocktail earns its own day, appropriately honored on New Year's Day. Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, the Jersey Shore’s quintessential resort, will be starting the new year off right by hosting guests to celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar and award-winning brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
