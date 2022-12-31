Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message designed to rally people behind his vision of modern Russia. The Kremlin issued Putin‘s message after the Russian leader attended an Orthodox Christmas Eve service on...
1470 WMBD
Italy rejects NGO ship’s request for closer safe port
MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian government has rejected a request from a ship run by Doctors Without Borders non-governmental organisation (NGO) to assign a safe port closer to the place where it rescued 73 migrants, an NGO official said on Sunday. Italy’s interior ministry did not comment on the...
