Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...From 4 AM PST Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM PST Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From 4 AM PST Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
