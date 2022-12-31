Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Engadget
LG's 2023 OLED TVs are up to 70 percent brighter
It's no surprise that LG is refreshing its OLED TV lineup for 2023, but you might appreciate this year's upgrade if your set lives in a well-lit room. LG's new models include a per-pixel Brightness Booster Max feature that, on certain G3 series TVs (shown above), promises up to a 70 percent brighter picture. You might not spend as much time squinting during daytime viewing sessions.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
brytfmonline.com
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
In Style
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
After a busy holiday season, the start of a new year is the time to focus on yourself and the possibilities of the next 12 months. And if you ask us, one of the best ways to reset is by giving your closet and home a refresh. Luckily, Amazon’s sitewide New Year Sale is on everything from clothes to cookware, and the deals start at just $4.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Google to pay out $20million over deceptive tracking practices – the changes you’ll see
GOOGLE has to pay out $20million as part of a settlement over allegations of deceptive location tracking practices. Indiana's Attorney General filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state in January claiming that Google continued to track people's location data even after disabling the tracking feature. Indiana Attorney General Todd...
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
What To Do If Your Android Phone Has Been Hacked
Android is designed to be inherently secure — primarily because of its sandbox approach to processes and file management. Apps run in isolated environments, so they can't see or access other apps or services (via Android). You have to grant access and permissions expressly for that to happen (which is why it's a good idea to be cautious before granting unusual permissions requests from apps). This greatly reduces the potential attack vectors of malware. Modern Android devices also feature an extra security layer called Google Play Protect that quietly scans and flags suspicious applications (per Google).
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Check your iPhone now – you could save hundreds with very easy change
BAD battery life on an iPhone can be infuriating – but you might not need to upgrade your model. Splashing out on a new iPhone is an easy way to fix the problem, but it's far from the cheapest. Over time, the performance of your iPhone battery will naturally...
Digital Trends
I don’t want to see 5G on any phone in 2023
I don’t want to see 5G on any phone in 2023. Why? It’s a complete waste of space, nobody actually uses it, and to the average person on the street, it means absolutely nothing. Yet, it has been a regular feature on new phones for years now. Contents.
People are just noticing game-changing Android trick that could save you hundreds
LOSING your Android phone can be a costly nightmare – but it needn't be. If you've ever misplaced your pricey mobile, you'll know that it can be a pain to find. Maybe you've left it on silent so calling it won't work. And if you're misplaced it far from...
Phone Arena
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
Samsung has discontinued the iconic Galaxy Note range and is trying to make up for this by making more handsets compatible with the S Pen, but as any OG fan will tell you, nothing compares to the Note. If you have been thinking about picking up the last Note that Samsung made but don't want to spend a lot, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale in refurbished condition.
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
ZDNet
I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
How often can a gadget make you confront your own weaknesses, especially the lies you tell yourself?. Not often, I tell myself. I can usually resist the latest, greatest, most hyped-up piece of technology. Until I'm sure I don't just want it, but need it. Oh, all right, I may...
