ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

‘The children were deprived’; Norman woman charged with child neglect

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lge6Y_0jzWdmbA00

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Court records filed in Cleveland County District Court this week reveal that a Norman woman has been charged with Child Neglect and Harboring a Fugitive.

“To know that it’s happening right here is so sad,” said a woman who lives nearby. She asked to stay anonymous.

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV journalist, dies at 93

The court documents show that investigators were called to the house on Donna Drive because “there was concern for three children in the home.” They say the kids are two, eleven and twelve years old.

“I noticed something was going on and they were just gone,” said the neighbor. “I didn’t know what happened.”

According to court records, Ashlee Barnard, 31, let police look around. Inside investigators say they discovered:

  • “A safe with a measurable amount of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamines”
  • “Part of a drug kit with two syringes inside”
  • “No flowing water in the home”
  • “The toilet was almost overflowing with human feces”
  • “All of the windows in the house have been knocked out and boarded up if repaired with blankets as curtains”
  • “Clothes strewn everywhere”
  • “A bong with marijuana in it and half smoked blunt were on a tray at the bedside within reach of children”

On top of all that, court records show police found a wanted fugitive with active felony warrants hiding under Barnard’s bed. The fugitive allegedly has a warrant for “being AWOL from drug court.”

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Barnard also told police “the father of her child was selling drugs from the home,” according to court records. The report says the man had been in jail for about two months.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“Given the totality of the circumstances it appears the children were deprived,” said the court records. “Their home is an unfit place for them to live.”

Barnard was arrested. She is set to be in court in late February, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

KFOR reached out to the Norman Police Department, but they tell us they cannot comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 33

Horace Stumblingbear
3d ago

yeah man, now i guess she'll blame her addiction for not wanting her kids. And everything else that's wrong in her life. She ain't even close to being dry.

Reply(1)
5
Edmond resident
3d ago

They're poor, almost all of the houses ,in those type of areas are like that.We need to get the bad guy out of her house and a charity to come out there and fix the place up.

Reply(1)
7
Phyllis Gray
1d ago

Wait! The article says the children were just gone. Where did they go? Did they ever find the children. The children were never mentioned again, except to say they has reachable access to drugs. Did they go to a family member? Are they in child services custody? Where are the kids, man?! People need to feel that sense of safety that they are taken care of/provided for!! 🤷‍♀️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

Man wanted by Ada Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area. Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.
ADA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
ADA, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy