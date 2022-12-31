ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Holy Family Parish celebrates Christmas with annual brunch

A Christmas brunch was held by Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church Hall in Verona and at Our Lady of Joy Church Hall in Plum on Christmas morning. Because of the pandemic, this was the first time since 2019 that the brunch was held in-house. In 2020 and 2021,...
VERONA, PA
wccsradio.com

MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY

A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years

The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
SEWICKLEY, PA
humaneanimalrescue.org

Meet Our Adoptable Pets in Foster!

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh turns away no animal in need. This results in an overabundance of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and small animals; especially during the warmer months. Thousands of homeless animals enter our shelters each year and many any are not quite ready for adoption and require the love and care of a foster family to prepare them for their forever home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 1, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment appointments. Access to timely, high-quality treatment can often be...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

For the 123rd Christmas Bird Count, several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township. There are never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community science project in the United States, said Jim Bonner,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends gives pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The new year means a second chance for several homeless pets in our area.On Friday, Animal Friends welcomed new pets to the shelter as part of the 26th annual New Year's Rescue.The organization brought in animals from overcrowded shelters, giving them new hope for adoption."Just celebrating the partnerships that we have, and the tight-knit rescue community that exists here in our region. Everybody's working toward that common goal of saving lives and giving that opportunity for homeless animals to find loving families, and that's why we do what we do, that's why today is so special," Cody Hoellerman said. Hoellerman serves as the Director of Communications for Animal Friends.Each pet will be examined, vaccinated, groomed, and scheduled to be spayed or neutered before they're available for adoption.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh celebrates the New Year with First Night Celebration

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people packed the streets in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday night, waiting to ring in the New Year. The annual Highmark First Night Celebration is put on each year by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Those in charge of the fun-filled event say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Address suicide by respecting mental health

It is always hard to lose a loved one. Whether it happens because of disease or accident or criminal act, death is a gut punch. It hits hard and deep. It is aching and empty. When the loss is self-inflicted, it leaves something else behind. Families and friends can struggle with questions. What did I miss? What could I have done? Why did this happen?
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023

PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...
WILKINSBURG, PA

