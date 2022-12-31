Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Holy Family Parish celebrates Christmas with annual brunch
A Christmas brunch was held by Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church Hall in Verona and at Our Lady of Joy Church Hall in Plum on Christmas morning. Because of the pandemic, this was the first time since 2019 that the brunch was held in-house. In 2020 and 2021,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Homeowner's obscenity contrasts with neighbor's generosity
I visited a super light display on Bernice Drive in North Huntingdon. Kudos to the folks who spend the time and effort to present this display each year and provide an opportunity to raise funds for a great cause. While enjoying the light show, my curiosity drew my eyes to...
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
humaneanimalrescue.org
Meet Our Adoptable Pets in Foster!
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh turns away no animal in need. This results in an overabundance of cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, and small animals; especially during the warmer months. Thousands of homeless animals enter our shelters each year and many any are not quite ready for adoption and require the love and care of a foster family to prepare them for their forever home.
venangoextra.com
Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons. The theater posted the news on its Facebook page...
After dancing the night away at a wedding, O’Hara mom gives birth to first baby of the year
Rob and Natalie Pofi of O’Hara had a rollicking time at a relative’s wedding at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve. Delivering a baby was not on their minds, as Natalie Pofi was scheduled for a Cesarean section Jan. 23. While kicking up her heels at the wedding, Pofi felt what might have been slight contractions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 1, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment appointments. Access to timely, high-quality treatment can often be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
print only
For the 123rd Christmas Bird Count, several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township. There are never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community science project in the United States, said Jim Bonner,...
Animal Friends gives pets a second chance at adoption with New Year's Rescue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The new year means a second chance for several homeless pets in our area.On Friday, Animal Friends welcomed new pets to the shelter as part of the 26th annual New Year's Rescue.The organization brought in animals from overcrowded shelters, giving them new hope for adoption."Just celebrating the partnerships that we have, and the tight-knit rescue community that exists here in our region. Everybody's working toward that common goal of saving lives and giving that opportunity for homeless animals to find loving families, and that's why we do what we do, that's why today is so special," Cody Hoellerman said. Hoellerman serves as the Director of Communications for Animal Friends.Each pet will be examined, vaccinated, groomed, and scheduled to be spayed or neutered before they're available for adoption.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh celebrates the New Year with First Night Celebration
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people packed the streets in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday night, waiting to ring in the New Year. The annual Highmark First Night Celebration is put on each year by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Those in charge of the fun-filled event say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Address suicide by respecting mental health
It is always hard to lose a loved one. Whether it happens because of disease or accident or criminal act, death is a gut punch. It hits hard and deep. It is aching and empty. When the loss is self-inflicted, it leaves something else behind. Families and friends can struggle with questions. What did I miss? What could I have done? Why did this happen?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Lest we forget — Apollo Police Officer Leonard C. Miller
Apollo police Officer Leonard C. Miller was a distinguished graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy. He began his full-time tour of duty Jan. 1, 1980. Miller, the first Black police officer for Apollo, was killed at age 21 in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 1980.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
Twin boys first New Year babies at Children’s Hospital
A set of twins were the first babies born in the New Year at the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week
PITTSBURGH — An auction of goods from the closed Walmart at the Waterworks will be held this week and those interested can get a sneak peek of the items up for bid inside the previous store today from 3 to 6 p.m. The public online auction will start at...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023
PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...
Comments / 0