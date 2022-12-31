ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns

LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets

SEATTLE — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seattle Seahawks kept alive their postseason hopes with a 23-6 win Sunday that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention. Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: There are still warts, but the Steelers have proven something

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has assembled two straight dramatic winning drives. The running game has improved. The offensive line is much better. The Pittsburgh Steelers have rallied from 2-6 to 8-8 and are still in the playoff hunt as Week 18 beckons. Everything adds up to the much-maligned Matt Canada...
PITTSBURGH, PA

