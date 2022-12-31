Read full article on original website
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns
LANDOVER, Md. — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets
SEATTLE — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and the Seattle Seahawks kept alive their postseason hopes with a 23-6 win Sunday that eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention. Seattle (8-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest during game
CINCINNATI — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mike Tomlin reflects on 'love and respect' for former Central Catholic, Pitt star Damar Hamlin
Calling it a “really personal thing” because of their Pittsburgh ties, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his “respect and love” for Damar Hamlin, the former Central Catholic and Pitt star who is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: The Winter Classic looked great, until we looked at how and why the Penguins lost
Monday’s Winter Classic hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins looked great on television. Fenway Park was an excellent venue. The ice seemed to hold up. And the game was tight for three periods. Just one problem. The Penguins lost 2-1 and blew a third-period lead in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: There are still warts, but the Steelers have proven something
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has assembled two straight dramatic winning drives. The running game has improved. The offensive line is much better. The Pittsburgh Steelers have rallied from 2-6 to 8-8 and are still in the playoff hunt as Week 18 beckons. Everything adds up to the much-maligned Matt Canada...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
50 years and counting: Phil Porterfield enjoys being ‘Voice of the Vikings’
When Phil Porterfield was in high school at Mt. Pleasant, he hoped to be a radio disc jockey. So when late Mt. Pleasant athletic director Sam Freed was looking for a public address announcer for football games, Porterfield thought he would give it a try. Little did the then-junior know...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Update on Miami QBs; checking Deshaun Watson's progress before Steelers game; Winter Classic preview
Part of the path for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make the playoffs is getting a win against the Cleveland Browns and seeing a loss from the Miami Dolphins. In Monday’s “First Call,” we check on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation and how Deshaun Watson is doing under center in Cleveland.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Myles Garrett says Browns 'will do do everything in our power' to keep Steelers out of playoffs; Dolphins QB update
Tuesday’s “First Call” has some fighting words for the Pittsburgh Steelers coming from a familiar voice in Cleveland. Plus, we have the latest on the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation. That’s a story that could significantly impact the Steelers’ playoff chances. We examine the next opponent...
