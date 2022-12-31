Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Unsurprised by UCLA Benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The head coach of the Pitt Panthers thinks UCLA benched their quarterback for his performance, not injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Dorian Thompson-Robinson was dicing up the Pitt Panthers and had led his UCLA Bruins to a 14-point lead in the Sun Bowl. They seemed well on their way to handing Pitt its eighth bowl loss in ten tries, but two costly turnovers from Thompson-Robinson in the second half fueled the turnaround that ended in a loss for his Bruins.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said he wasn't surprised the Bruins opted for a different quarterback after Thompson-Robinson had thrown his third interception of the game.

Cameras showed Thompson-Robinson being attended to by trainers on the sideline. He did not attempt a pass after throwing his third pick of the game and backup Ethan Garbers came in to replace him. The CBS broadcast team said he was dealing with a lower back injury. He was helped to the locker room during the fourth quarter but came back onto the sideline to watch the final minutes in person.

