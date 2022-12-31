Read full article on original website
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Kentucky fisherman reports slow moving triangle-shaped object overheadRoger MarshKentucky State
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
wymt.com
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
supertalk929.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
Kingsport Times-News
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police: Person of interest in custody after Sevier Terrace shooting
A person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Sevier Terrace area is in custody and the name of the person fatally shot was released Tuesday, authorities said. Kingsport police identified Mark A. Miller, 57, of Kingsport, as the person shot and killed in the incident.
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
Kingsport Times-News
Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning
JONESVILLE — The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county Planning Commission’s rejection of a rezoning request. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the Seminary community.
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
Kingsport Times-News
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported more than 1,500 customers without power in Kingsport as of 11:30 p.m., down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the Sevier Terrace area. According to a news release from Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident.
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
