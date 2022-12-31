ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 3

Related
Alaska Beacon

Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?

Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Alaska becomes 49th state in 1959

(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 3, 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.President Eisenhower signed a special proclamation admitting the territory as the largest state at 664,988 square miles. According to History.com, Indigenous peoples inhabited the region for centuries, and the Europeans discovered the area in 1741 after a Russian expedition found the mainland.  Russian hunters would visit Alaska, and the native Aleut population suffered due to exposure to new diseases.The first permanent Russian colony was established in 1784, and following minor conflicts, the British and Americans gained trading rights in Alaska, according to History.com.The United States purchased Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million. The purchase was ridiculed by many, but people changed their minds about the purchase once gold was discovered in 1898.According to the 2020 Census, the population of Alaska is 733,391.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 2, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans wonder if high grocery prices will continue in the new...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska Department Of Transportation Updates Highway Cameras

The Alaska Department of Transportation, having dealt with ordering and delivery issues over the past year, has announced the receipt and the continued installation of new cameras for numerous locations within the Alaska highway system. According to the DOT and Alaska 511, contractors are installing (and repairing) cameras and dealing...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Warm and active weather contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours now, many across Southcentral Alaska are continuing to see temperatures remain above freezing. This extended period of warmth that Southcentral is seeing could lead to slick and slushy conditions on the road. While no records look to be in jeopardy, 2023 will continue the warm trend, which is where we ended December of last year.
ALASKA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Updated Diversions: UAL Helped By Hawaiian Air + Southwest Mechanical

When diversions occur anywhere in the Pacific, for any reason, we can’t help but take notice. The reason is that Hawaii sits on the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean without diversion points. Another is that Hawaii flights have experienced a significant number of recent diversions (see below). Southwest...
HAWAII STATE
alaskamagazine.com

2022 Alaska Photo Contest Winners

Congratulations to our 2022 photo contest winners. Each image tells a story or captures a slice of Alaska’s unique beauty, adventure, or way of life. This year, we’ve included photographers’ Instagram names so you can follow them online to see even more of their explorations around Alaska and beyond. We hope you enjoy these colorful images from around the Great Land.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate. Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update. According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Sunday Minefield – January 1, 2023

I hope everyone had a good time ringing in the New Year! 2022 really flew by. It’s been a pretty slow week in Alaska politics due to the holidays. But things are about to heat up. The legislative session starts in just over two weeks and the House is still no where close to being organized. Many legislators and staff are getting in last minute vacations before heading to Juneau. The Anchorage Assembly is losing two members, Forrest Dunbar and Jamie Allard, who were both elected to serve in the Legislature. The Assembly will choose their replacements to serve until April’s election. Seven of the 12 Assembly seats are up in April, and there will be at least four new members due to members leaving or being termed out.
ALASKA STATE
mtpr.org

More Montanans are considering 'green burials'

Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
MONTANA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Where Is Weed Legal?

New York state has opened its first recreational cannabis dispensary, the latest in a series of marijuana milestones in the US. On Dec. 29, Housing Works, a nonprofit that supports individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS, homelessness and the justice system, began welcoming adult-use customers at a retail dispensary in Greenwich Village.
COLORADO STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

2022 salmon harvest summary shows record year for sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Sockeye salmon had a record harvest in 2022, even though the statewide all species harvest saw a decrease in both value and total fish harvested. Down by nearly 200 permit holders, the 2022 Alaska commercial salmon harvest brought in smaller numbers in total. However the losses were not as large as they could have been due to a record harvest for sockeye salmon. Bristol Bay specifically saw the biggest harvest for sockeye, producing the record catch while other areas in the state also caught less sockeye.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy