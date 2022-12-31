Read full article on original website
Related
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
CNET
I Nearly Replaced My Apple Watch With This Swanky, Luxe Hybrid Watch
A smartwatch is more than a computerized time tracker, and the best versions excel at three tasks. They monitor various health data, look attractive on your wrist and provide peace of mind when you're away from your phone. But not all smartwatches are the same: Some are better phone alternatives, while others have a more stylish, watch-like appearance. That's the main distinction between hybrid smartwatches like the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, which I reviewed, and conventional smartwatches (like the Apple Watch).
Amazon ‘New Year Sale’: The best tech deals on TVs, earbuds, smartwatches and more
Amazon is holding its “New Year Sale” with huge deals on tech just a few days after its “Very Merry Deals” sale. Many of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are marked down, including Fire TVs and Echo devices. There also are Price drops on wireless earbuds and headphones from popular makers, like Beats and JBL.
KXAN
Best Android phone
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of options when choosing a new smartphone can be overwhelming, and understanding how they stack up to each other is even more so. If that time has rolled around when you’re ready to update to a new device, you’ll want to check out this guide first.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
CNET
What Apple Could Do With iPhone 15 Prices This Year
Apple unveiled the first iPhone for $499 in 2007, an eye-watering price at the time. Since then, the cost of Apple's iconic product has steadily -- sometimes dramatically -- increased, due to a wide array of factors, like improved technology and features. The tech giant also faces consistent pressure to keep growing its booming iPhone business, which accounts for nearly half its revenue.
TechCrunch
Apple is increasing battery replacement service charges for out-of-warranty devices
The change was spotted by Reddit users, who pointed out that Apple had silently mentioned this change on the repair pages for these devices. “The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” the company mentions on the iPhone battery replacement and repair page.
CNET
Xfinity Customers Can Sample Premium Apps and Services Through 'Free This Week'
Xfinity customers will be able to get a taste of paid services for no additional charge through the Free This Week program, parent company Comcast said Tuesday. Throughout the year, it'll offer a rotating selection of content, with access to streaming platforms (for example, HBO Max) and fitness programs, each week.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Digital Trends
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
The best Chromebook of 2022 is currently just $599 at Best Buy
Best Buy is currently carving $130 off the price of the Acer Spin 714, a well-rounded laptop that we selected as the best Chromebook of last year.
9to5Mac
iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
LG's new soundbars are designed to look and sound great with its OLED TVs
If you're buying a new LG TV, one of the brand's new soundbars could be its perfect partner in crime...
CNET
Hit Your New Year Goals With These Discounted Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers
The New Year is here and so are the wellness resolutions. These pledges are usually made with the best of intentions, but it can be hard to stay motivated when progress is slow or hard to track. Keeping a keen eye on your progression with a fitness tracker can be the key to maintaining momentum for the rest of the month and beyond. Thankfully, there are plenty of fitness deals on smartwatches and other devices at this time of year. We've gathered up some of the best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals below to help you kickstart your fitness goals and continue your development through the rest of 2023.
Gizmodo
Acer's Halo Swing Merges the Best Parts of Bluetooth and Smart Speakers Into a Waterproof Package
Wireless Bluetooth speakers have been around for so long that it’s hard to get excited over new models that only offer incremental improvements to battery life and sound quality year after year. That’s why Acer’s new Halo Swing caught our eye. Yes, it’s yet another waterproof wireless speaker, but it’s also a smart speaker that doesn’t need a permanent tether to a power outlet, so you can still have access to Google Assistant while partying out in the backyard.
Digital Trends
The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners
Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
Engadget
LG's updated Grams get thinner, add OLED and 'hidden touchpads'
LG has new Gram laptops at CES 2023. The latest entrants in the company’s ultra-portable line include the “thinnest Gram model yet” and a glass laptop with a “hidden” LED-lit trackpad. With a depth of 10.99 mm, LG says the new Gram Ultraslim is the...
Holiday deals continue with $80 off Bose QC45 headphones
Get yourself a pair of Bose QC45 noise-cancelling headphones at this low price while you still can...
Comments / 0