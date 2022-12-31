Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a dry, yet cloudy start to our Tuesday. Temperatures are also mild once again with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. We will see the cloud cover give way to rain by the mid morning hours. Rain will...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cool today before warmer weather by Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cooler start to this new day and new year with temperatures in the upper 30s this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up, unlike the past two days, as we will only see highs reach the mid and low 40s this afternoon. We will also struggle to see any sunshine today as we will be primarily stuck under cloudy skies.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: A damp and dreary start to 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At times today Western New York had a chilly, light rainfall. Most of the day the temperature readings were near 40 degrees. Over the next 48 hours a storm system will be pushing into the Upper Great Lakes, which will bring a more substantial rainfall to Rochester. Latest forecast models area showing more than a half inch of rain likely for Tuesday. As the storm moves east, it will bring a return to much colder weather for the remainder of the week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
Sunrise Smart Start: Damar Hamlin collapse, RG&E billing
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
WIVB
Lancaster’s Amazon warehouse turns up heat ahead of big winter storm
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — While holiday shoppers are scrambling, so too are the workers tasked with filling those orders. And with another winter wallop on the way, Amazon’s Lancaster sorting center kicked into high gear. As soon as Amazon employees walk through the turnstile, they’re up against the...
WHEC TV-10
Walkers started the new year off enjoying fresh air and natural beauty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of 2023 brought people together for the “First Day Hike” to enjoy a stroll, and the natural beauty of Highland Park. Participants explored Rochester’s first park, while getting out with friends and neighbors. “One of the things that we see...
NYS Music
Five (plus!) Must-See Shows in Rochester This January
Happy New Year! Hopefully you are all rested up and ready to kick off January 2023 with a bang Rochester! January brings a big slowdown in touring acts around these parts, and in most parts of the country. But luckily for us, Rochester has a broad and deep pool of fantastic local talent to sate our live music appetites and this January they are coming out in full force to get us out of our warm abodes and out into the bars, clubs, theaters and anywhere else live music can be squeezed into.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
WHEC TV-10
RMSC hosts ‘Noon’ Year’s celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have a bedtime to catch before midnight a Noon Years Celebration might be more your thing. The Rochester Museum & Science Center held a daytime New Year’s celebration for kids who can’t stay up until midnight. News10NBC caught up with some of the kids...
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet looks to the new year with Resolution Run and Walk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The most popular New Year’s resolution is probably getting in shape. Fleet Feet Rochester helped folks get their resolutions started on the right foot Saturday with their Resolution Run and Walk. Runners and walkers enjoyed an easy three-mile workout to start building those healthy habits. “I think...
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo held its New Year’s Day cleanup at Maplewood Rose Garden
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo community cleanups are making sure that green spaces stay green. The zoo held its annual New Year’s Day cleanup on Sunday at the Maplewood Rose Garden on Lake Avenue. Volunteers got together and rolled up their sleeves to get litter out of the park.
Two homes suffer significant damage after fire, RFD investigates cause
Two homes on Potter St. suffered significant damage after a working fire Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Rochester nutritionist gives advice on losing weight entering the new year
Entering the new year, everyone wants to look their best.
WHEC TV-10
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
Comments / 0