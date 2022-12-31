Kiwanis Club of Jackson Presents Winter Film Series “Minions Rise of Gru”. 11 AM and 2 PM. $1 Dollar Admission. $4 Kids Combo Small Pop and Popcorn. Doors open one half hour before show. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO