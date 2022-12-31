ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Events of Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Kiwanis Club of Jackson Presents Winter Film Series “Minions Rise of Gru”. 11 AM and 2 PM. $1 Dollar Admission. $4 Kids Combo Small Pop and Popcorn. Doors open one half hour before show. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

These Jackson County businesses opened in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An estimated 18 businesses opened their doors in Jackson County in 2022. From restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, here is what opened. Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Enjoy a night out after the holidays at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance

JACKSON, MI – Dads and their daughters can enjoy a night out in the city at Jackson’s Daddy Daughter Dance. The 23rd annual Jamie McKibbin Memorial Daddy Daughter Dance is 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park. The event gives dads, grandfathers, uncles or brothers the chance to take their young daughters, granddaughters, nieces or sisters to a Valentine’s Day dance.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee will host Women’s National Balloon Championships

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee will host a women’s hot air balloon championship competition at its 2023 festival. The Jubilee will host the 2023 U.S. Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21, 2023 at Ella Sharp Park, 2800 Fourth St.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

