Pittsburgh rallies past No. 11 Virginia 68-65
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has spent the better part of a decade spinning its wheels near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference.The Panthers may finally be gaining traction by using a formula that made the program successful during its lengthy stay near the top of the Big East during the 2000s.A whole lot of defense. A little bit of shotmaking. And more than a dash of grit.Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande scored 16 points apiece, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pitt rallied by No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on Tuesday night to move to 4-0 in the ACC for the...
El Capitan leans on defense in win over Merced in Central California Conference opener
Subscriber Exclusive: El Capitan girls basketball hope to contend for first CCC championship in school history this season.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Local roundup: Rams sweep Jack Britt on the hardwood
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 48-43 United-8 Conference win over Jack Britt Tuesday. Purnell Swe
Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects
The Seminoles are already generating some buzz among top 2024 recruits.
KTSM
Memories of UTEP legend Chuck Hughes resurface after Damar Hamlin injury
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was […]
Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges
Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive. Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go... The post Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
