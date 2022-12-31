ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh rallies past No. 11 Virginia 68-65

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has spent the better part of a decade spinning its wheels near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference.The Panthers may finally be gaining traction by using a formula that made the program successful during its lengthy stay near the top of the Big East during the 2000s.A whole lot of defense. A little bit of shotmaking. And more than a dash of grit.Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande scored 16 points apiece, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pitt rallied by No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on Tuesday night to move to 4-0 in the ACC for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTSM

Memories of UTEP legend Chuck Hughes resurface after Damar Hamlin injury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was […]
EL PASO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges

Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive. Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go... The post Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI

