Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant

Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Prep sports: Six standout Stoughton statistics and numbers from 2022

Stoughton sports produced some impressive numbers and statistics in 2022. Here are six of the best. Nicolar Rivera’s career record at Stoughton after the 2021-2022 season. As a freshman, the Vikings’ standout wrestler went 55-0 and won the 106-pound title. Rivera went 48-0 as a sophomore and won the 120 title. Rivera ended his senior season with a 53-0 record and a state title at 126 pounds.
STOUGHTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Body of missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River, police say

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells have found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man who had last been seen over the weekend. In a news release Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said Matthew Haas’ body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River. His body has since been recovered and...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE

