4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
stoughtonnews.com
Prep sports: Six standout Stoughton statistics and numbers from 2022
Stoughton sports produced some impressive numbers and statistics in 2022. Here are six of the best. Nicolar Rivera’s career record at Stoughton after the 2021-2022 season. As a freshman, the Vikings’ standout wrestler went 55-0 and won the 106-pound title. Rivera went 48-0 as a sophomore and won the 120 title. Rivera ended his senior season with a 53-0 record and a state title at 126 pounds.
Longtime educator struck by vehicle in Fitchburg, dies
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Syene Road. In a news release, police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died. The driver of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpr.org
Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail
Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
Tractor likely started large fire at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A large fire at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie was likely started by a tractor, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said Saturday. Crews were called to the farm in the 6000 block of County Highway VV after a fire was reported in a storage shed. Crews from 11 different fire departments and four...
Body of missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River, police say
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells have found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man who had last been seen over the weekend. In a news release Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said Matthew Haas’ body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River. His body has since been recovered and...
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year
BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row. Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020. The firefighters staffed three engines and two ambulances. Union leaders said their members...
WIFR
Suspect caught on Ring camera in Beloit wanted in connection with burglaries
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need the public’s help searching for a man wanted in a string of car burglaries. The suspect was caught Monday night on Ring video surveillance breaking into a vehicle on Sherwood Drive in Beloit, Wis. No details have been released on what was...
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
Walk Through a Winter Wonderland at Lake Geneva’s Ice Castle
Want to see something incredible this winter? About one hour away from Rockford, Illinois, you can visit an amazing ice castle! These ice castles are only being built in five states in the United States and Wisconsin is one of them!. The ice castles are built using hundreds of thousands...
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date that was close to his,” Davila said. “He was born on the...
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
