Read full article on original website
Related
La Nina wet weather system slowly weakening - Australian weather bureau
SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - After one of the wettest years on record, Australia's weather forecaster says a La Nina weather pattern, associated with wet weather, is slowly weakening, although a separate weather system will keep the odds of rain high until mid-January.
Laurel Canyon Blvd. to be closed during heavy rain Wednesday morning
Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials on Tuesday announced that a large portion of a major street will be closed during a heavy storm settling over the area on Wednesday. In a public statement made via Twitter, LADOT announced that Laurel Canyon Boulevard will be closed in both directions due to the heavy rain expected. The closure will affect northbound traffic starting at Hollywood Boulevard, while the southbound closure begins at Mulholland Drive. They said that the closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The area has been subject to landslides and flooding in the past, prompting officials to take action out of an abundance of caution.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
Comments / 0