Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood after 1 injured in shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There remains a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood in what authorities are calling an active investigation. No other details were immediately released and police are asking residents to avoid the area. It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach man charged with criminal mischief after throwing cell phone at passing car
1:48 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Breach of peace. Police responded to a fight at a local fast food restaurant after a witness spotted a man get out of a car in the drive-thru and start hitting the window of a truck which was also in line.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
Wildlife officials tend to manatee beached in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A manatee beached itself in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday. Volusia County Beach Safety said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team officials responded to tend to the manatee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A photo...
fox35orlando.com
With guns drawn, dozens of police officers enter Orlando auto store off John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of Orlando police officers swarmed an Advanced Auto Parts store near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Church Street on Tuesday evening. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi observed 20-plus law enforcement vehicles on the scene along with a K9 unit. Officers entered the store just after 10 p.m. with their guns drawn.
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
WESH
Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
WESH
Volusia County working to repair beaches still damaged by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a stretch of Daytona Beach, south of International Speedway Boulevard, was jam-packed with vehicles and beachgoers for the first time in a while. The area was torn up by two hurricanes this past season. There are 33 vehicle access ramps along Volusia County's...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
Comments / 0