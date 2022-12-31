Read full article on original website
Madison Loses to Castlewood in the Entringer Classic
The Madison Boys Basketball competed in the 29th Annual Entringer Classic over the weekend, where they lost 53-48 to the Castlewood Warriors. The Bulldogs got out on top early in the game after getting out to a fast start. Madison had led by as much as six points in the first half before the Warriors stormed back to tie the game up 22-22 heading into halftime.
29th Annual Entringer Classic Over the Weekend
This past weekend, the 29th Annual Boys Entringer Classic was held at Brookings High School, with ten different games being played, five of which featured schools in our area. Leading off the Entringer Classic was Colman-Egan, who got a 64-45 victory over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. The victory for the Hawks was their first of the season, as they ended the 2022 calendar year with a 1-2 record, while dropping ORR to 0-3.
DeWayne Wollmann
DeWayne Wollmann, age 70, of Madison, passed away of natural causes at his home on Saturday,. Services times are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Steve Drew
Steve Drew, age 56, of Egan, SD, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital. after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7 th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Janice Farrell officiating. Visitation will be one hour...
Darla Atsma
Darla Atsma of Dolton, SD passed away December 30, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation with family present will begin at 5 pm on Thursday with a rosary and prayer service at 7 pm, all at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Kelly Hyland
Kelly “Buck” Hyland, age 65, of Madison, passed away of natural causes on December 30, 2022 at his. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 5 th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic. Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be...
Winter storm predicted for Monday and Tuesday
Another winter storm is predicted for our area today (Monday) and Tuesday. Currently, Lake County and surrounding counties are in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 a.m. Monday until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. More information from the National Weather Service can be found below or on its website: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?x=185&y=76&site=fsd&zmx=&zmy=&map_x=184&map_y=75#.Y7JCA3bMK3B. URGENT...
No travel advised due to winter storm
No travel is advised in the City of Madison, Lake County, and most of eastern South Dakota at this time as heavy snow and wind is causing dangerous road conditions. The City of Madison and Lake County Highway Department have pulled their snow plows at this time until the visibility improves.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
City of Madison issues Snow Alert; DOT closes portions of I-29 and I-90
A Snow Alert is in effect in the City of Madison. The Snow Alert went into effect at 2:00 this morning and will remain in effect until the storm system has passed and the roads have been cleared from curb to curb. All vehicles must be removed from city streets...
Madison City Commission meeting Tuesday
The Madison City Commission holds its first meeting of the new year Tuesday. Commissioners are scheduled to take action on several annual business items, along with approving the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s appropriation ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022. Also on the agenda for the city...
Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday. Newly elected county officials will take their oaths of office at 8:30 Tuesday morning. This includes County Commissioners Kelli Wollmann and Corey Johnke, as well as Register of Deeds Shirley Ebsen and Sheriff Tim Walburg.
