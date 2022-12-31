Read full article on original website
GH Spoilers For January 4: Will Britt Survive The Hook’s Nick?
GH spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, reveal dangerous moments, lots and lots of questions, big secrets, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) seemed to fare just fine after The Hook attack...
How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death
After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.
A Critic’s Review of Days of our Lives: A Roundup Of Predictions For 2023
We here at Soap Hub are never shy when it comes to playing armchair headwriter – look no further than our near weekly ‘Wild Speculation’ articles for proof – and with 2023 fast approaching, a few of us couldn’t help but theorize what might be on the story horizon.
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Love and Lives Lost…and Found
DAYS spoilers tease that love is in the air for a pair of Salem couples, while the biotoxin that nearly claimed Kate Roberts Brady, Kayla Brady Johnson, and Marlena Evans Black’s lives a few weeks ago is back wreaking havoc again. DAYS Spoilers Video Preview. Here’s your Days of...
DAYS Spoilers for January 4: Rafe Turns To Jada Amid His Divorce Drama
DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Rafe Hernandez feeling the sting of another failed marriage as he stares down his newest set of divorce papers. Rafe (Galen Gering) is just about as unlucky in love as they come. Try as he might, he can’t seem to fall in love and keep that flame going. This time, he rushed into romance and practically ran down the aisle at the first hint a lady loved him. Sadly, his wife is in love — just not with him.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
GH Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Big Reveals, Major Tragedy, Huge Suspicions
GH spoilers for January 2, 2023 – January 13, 2023, reveal the new year starting out as nobody expected. You’ll see Port Charles lives change forever in the most extreme and dramatic ways. GH Spoilers: Upcoming Highlights. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will be in the hot seat as...
Truth and Consequences: Carly Spencer’s GH Lie Comes Home To Roost
Carly Spencer knows that Nina Reeves is Willow Tait’s biological mother on General Hospital. This little detail might be able to save Willow’s life. Though, to be fair, Carly doesn’t know that part. General Hospital Polling. Nonetheless, she does know that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is devastated at...
GH Recap For January 3: Esme Lives, But Her Mother Tries To Kill Again
The GH recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, features Esme Prince surviving another flip from the parapet while her mother, Heather Webber, is revealed as The Hook. In this episode, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) saves Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from The Hook, but the night still ended well for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) daughter. Also, Esme showed up wet and hypothermic on The Haunted Star as Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) freaked out. Carly met up with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) as they remembered last New Year’s Eve, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) wondered how good a cop he really is. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Y&R Spoilers For January 4: Phyllis Receives An Intriguing Offer
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, tease an intriguing offer, a worried son, and an unexpected couple finishing some unfinished business. This is one exciting episode you won’t want to miss. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has had quite a tumultuous few weeks, what...
GH Spoilers Video Preview: A Terrible Start To The New Year
Your GH spoilers preview promo for January 3 – January 6, 2023, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) ring in the New Year with champagne and flirty smiles, but 2023 will start as anything but calm. There is a murderer among them and several schemes that are going off the rails. One of those things has Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) on high alert.
B&B Recap For January 3: Bill Spencer Had A Lot of ‘Splaining To Do
The B&B recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2022, sees a swath of the canvas desperately seeking explanations and assurances from the one man who can offer them but refuses to do so. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) go to Bill...
DAYS Recap For January 3: Bonnie Finally Sends Out The Clown
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, sees a most heinous truth being revealed and the doling out of physical punishment. In this episode, Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) rats out her husband and reevaluates her marital status, Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) rhapsodizes about his new buddy and reconciles with his husband, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) relishes a day out with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his brood, and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) really rather steps in it. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
B&B Spoilers for January 3: Katie Logan Is Quite Impressed By Her Ex
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, tease Dollar Bill Spencer finally catches Katie Logan’s attention. It’s just too bad the timing couldn’t be worse. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is finally behind bars and Katie (Heather Tom) couldn’t be more proud to hear her former husband had something to do with putting her there. What a good guy Bill is. Wow, he’s really changed. Maybe Katie even underestimated him. She didn’t realize he’s such a hero.
Should Lily Winters & Co Move Forward With The IPO On Y&R
Are Jill Foster Abbott, Lily Winters, and Devon Hamilton still planning to IPO their company on The Young and the Restless? Now that Nate Hastings isn’t scheming against it, we haven’t heard too much about what was the most important topic ever, only a few weeks ago. Should they damn the torpedoes and go full speed ahead, nonetheless?
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
Y&R Spoilers For January 3: Cricket Reunites With Danny
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, January 3, 2022, tease a big reunion, an employee seeing a new side to his boss, and a friend sharing words of wisdom. This is one episode you won’t want to miss!. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) showed up in Genoa...
Maurice Benard and Sarah Joy Brown Go Deep About Losing Their Fathers
For General Hospital fans who fell in love with Sonny and Carly’s original love story, this week’s episode of Maurice Benard’s State Of Mind is an extra special treat as he is joined by Sarah Joy Brown. The two haven’t lost a step with each other, as the conversation flows fast and digs deep in ways longtime viewers will certainly appreciate.
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Diamond White Celebrated Her Birthday
Life’s surely complicated for The Bold and the Beautiful Paris Buckingham, what with Quinn Fuller having ruined her chance at happiness with Carter Walton. Luckily actress Diamond White had a happy reprieve from all the on-screen drama. Happy Birthday, Diamond White. And that’s because she was born on January...
