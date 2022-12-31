DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Rafe Hernandez feeling the sting of another failed marriage as he stares down his newest set of divorce papers. Rafe (Galen Gering) is just about as unlucky in love as they come. Try as he might, he can’t seem to fall in love and keep that flame going. This time, he rushed into romance and practically ran down the aisle at the first hint a lady loved him. Sadly, his wife is in love — just not with him.

19 HOURS AGO