Springfield, MA

Thunderbirds continued their winning streak Friday Night

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds continued their winning streak during their game against the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night.

Teddy bear toss nets record toy donation

The Thunderbirds took on the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night, beating them, 6-3. T-Birds Centerman Nikita Alexandrov netted two in this one.

The Thunderbirds have won three of their last four games and have one on Saturday in Hartford at 5:30 p.m. against the Wolf Pack. The T-Birds will look to come into the new year with a three-game win streak.

