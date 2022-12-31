ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

On this day in 2007 – Paul Le Guen leaves Rangers after seven months in charge

Rangers parted company with manager Paul Le Guen on this day in  2007.Le Guen was in charge at Ibrox for just seven months and 31 games – the shortest reign in the club’s history – and the Frenchman’s departure was said to have been agreed by mutual consent.Rangers chairman David Murray said: “Having met with Paul it was clear that in the interests of the club we agreed jointly to him stepping down as manager.“We are all clearly disappointed with our current circumstances and will now focus on securing a suitable replacement.”Le Guen, a former France midfielder who made spent...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy