Rangers parted company with manager Paul Le Guen on this day in 2007.Le Guen was in charge at Ibrox for just seven months and 31 games – the shortest reign in the club’s history – and the Frenchman’s departure was said to have been agreed by mutual consent.Rangers chairman David Murray said: “Having met with Paul it was clear that in the interests of the club we agreed jointly to him stepping down as manager.“We are all clearly disappointed with our current circumstances and will now focus on securing a suitable replacement.”Le Guen, a former France midfielder who made spent...

53 MINUTES AGO