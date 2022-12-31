Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in California... Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood.
SFGate
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
With an intense atmospheric river forecast to hit the Bay Area, many parks and open spaces in Northern California are closed in anticipation of flooding, mudslides and more. Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have announced the closure of several park sites on Wednesday and Thursday: Muir Woods, Fort Point, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. For now, Alcatraz Island is closed on Wednesday. The park’s status for Thursday remains to be determined.
SFGate
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
SFGate
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
SFGate
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
SFGate
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
SFGate
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
SFGate
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue
The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
Comments / 0