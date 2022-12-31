Read full article on original website
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Celebrity deaths 2023: Actors, singers and stars we lost this year
Hollywood is mourning the losses of former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo, pro rally driver Ken Block and more celebrities this year. Below, Page Six remembers the actors, singers and more stars who died in 2023. Ken Block Nov. 21, 1967-Jan. 2, 2023 Pro rally driver Ken Block died on Jan. 2 in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55. Police said Block, whose dangerous stunts made him a YouTube sensation, was riding on a steep slope when his vehicle upended and landed on top of him, fatally injuring him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fred White Jan. 13, 1955-Jan. 1, 2023 Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on Jan. 1. He was 67. His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced the news on Instagram, writing that Fred was “an amazing and talented family member.” Gangsta Boo Aug. 7, 1979-Jan. 1, 2023 Former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on Jan. 1. She was 43. The rapper, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, reportedly suffered a fatal drug overdose, though the official cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement
Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on "Vulnerable" Early Days of Her and Joshua Jackson's Relationship
Watch: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS. Jodie Turner-Smith is getting candid about being thrust into the spotlight after going public with Joshua Jackson romance. The actress recently spoke out about the whirlwind year she had following her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, the same year...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’
Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Why Drew Carey Made The Price Is Right Change His 'Star Of The Show' Introduction
Any way you slice it, "Price Is Right" is one of the most successful shows in television history. The show premiered in 1956 and ran for nine years. Then it was rebooted in 1972 with Bob Barker as the host. Barker helmed the game show for 35 years, until he stepped aside in favor of comedian Drew Carey. Currently, Carey is in the middle of his 16th season as the host.
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
‘Married at First Sight’: Couple From San Diego Announce Divorce
Five couples wed on 'Married at First Sight' on Season 15's San Diego season, but only one couple seemingly remain married today.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of Two Decades With Lavish Home Makeover
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is taking time out to support and give back to his former security guard and best friend. In an upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU over on HGTV, Valderrama gets together with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao. Valderrama said that Tadao has been like an older brother and guardian angel through his career. He also helped him get through some tough times.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
GH Recap For January 3: Esme Lives, But Her Mother Tries To Kill Again
The GH recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, features Esme Prince surviving another flip from the parapet while her mother, Heather Webber, is revealed as The Hook. In this episode, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) saves Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from The Hook, but the night still ended well for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) daughter. Also, Esme showed up wet and hypothermic on The Haunted Star as Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) freaked out. Carly met up with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) as they remembered last New Year’s Eve, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) wondered how good a cop he really is. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Did Clive Davis betray Whitney Houston with his new movie ?
Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With SomebodyPhoto byVariety screenshot. Does Clive Davis have the right to reveal Whitney Houston's secrets?. Clive Davis has a new movie in theaters "Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The late great singer died on February 12 2012 and now a decade later her music producer continues to capitalize on her life and legacy. Black Enterprise is reporting that in addition to information regarding their partnership and her music Davis confirms in the film that a teenage Whitney had an affair with her longtime friend Robin Crawford but was this his story to tell?
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
B&B Recap For January 3: Bill Spencer Had A Lot of ‘Splaining To Do
The B&B recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2022, sees a swath of the canvas desperately seeking explanations and assurances from the one man who can offer them but refuses to do so. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) go to Bill...
