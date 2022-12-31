Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Related
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
New York could see temps in the 60s as unseasonably warm air hits East Coast
A stretch of warm weather is expected across the country’s eastern half to start the week. The FOX Forecast Center said the warmth would be widely felt Tuesday as nearly 240 million Americans will see highs 10-20 degrees above average. More than 30 record highs could fall Tuesday, primarily located in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, as highs soar into the 60s and 70s. “For those of you in the St. Louis area, it is going to be closer to a high temperature for today of about 41 degrees, and that average really is right around by mid-April,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Record highs could also fall in Chicago, Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh. An approaching cold front on Wednesday will shift the warmth into the Northeast, with highs in the 50s as far north as Maine. Most of the I-95 corridor should be in the 60s, which is still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
December of 2022 will rank as one of the top three snowiest on record for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a slow start to the month for snowfall, this December will rank within the top three for most snow for the month in Buffalo. December of 2022 is officially the third snowiest December on record for the city of Buffalo with a final snowfall tally of 64.7 inches. The bulk of the snow fell during the second half of the month between two major events: a lake effect snow event from Dec. 16 through 18 and the Blizzard of 2022 from Dec. 23 to 27.
No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
14 Bold Predictions For 2023 From Western New Yorkers
2023 is officially here and with a new year comes new hope, new worries, and new ideas of what the future holds.
WKBW-TV
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
West Seneca veteran helps those in need during blizzard
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — James Raymond of West Seneca enlisted in the military five days before 9/11. He was first stationed in Fort Drum, New York but eventually ended up in Afghanistan, where he trained with the Tenth Mountain Division. "The Tenth Mountain Division specializes in cold weather environments,"...
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Gas price update as New York State's 'gas tax holiday' comes to an end
In an effort to provide relief at the pump for New York motorists in 2022, the state put a 'gas tax holiday' in place which has now come to an end.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.
A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
Buffalo welcomes new year with downtown ball drop, church service
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, thousands of people gathered in front of the Electric Tower to ring in the new year. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took some time to reflect on 2022's hardships, such as COVID, the Tops mass shooting, and most recently a devastating blizzard.
Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0