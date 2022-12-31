ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York could see temps in the 60s as unseasonably warm air hits East Coast

A stretch of warm weather is expected across the country’s eastern half to start the week. The FOX Forecast Center said the warmth would be widely felt Tuesday as nearly 240 million Americans will see highs 10-20 degrees above average. More than 30 record highs could fall Tuesday, primarily located in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.  “For those of you in the St. Louis area, it is going to be closer to a high temperature for today of about 41 degrees, and that average really is right around by mid-April,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Record highs could also fall in Chicago, Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh. An approaching cold front on Wednesday will shift the warmth into the Northeast, with highs in the 50s as far north as Maine.  Most of the I-95 corridor should be in the 60s, which is still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
MAINE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

December of 2022 will rank as one of the top three snowiest on record for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a slow start to the month for snowfall, this December will rank within the top three for most snow for the month in Buffalo. December of 2022 is officially the third snowiest December on record for the city of Buffalo with a final snowfall tally of 64.7 inches. The bulk of the snow fell during the second half of the month between two major events: a lake effect snow event from Dec. 16 through 18 and the Blizzard of 2022 from Dec. 23 to 27.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.
BUFFALO, NY
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.

A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
ELMIRA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy