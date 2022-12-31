Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
kciiradio.com
Davenport Woman Arrested with Washington Warrants
At approximately 1:49 PM December 29th, Davenport Police arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Redmann of Davenport on a Washington County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony, and second offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a simple misdemeanor. On June 21st at approximately 3:28 PM. Washington County Dispatch advised that a female prisoner who was brought into the Washington County Jail was in possession of contraband that was seized from her person during the intake process. The Washington County Jail Shift Supervisor advised that upon the intake search of Redmann, a small, clear, plastic bag containing methamphetamine was seized. Redmann claimed that the contraband wasn’t hers and that she had not used any substance besides marijuana the day before the incident. Redmann proceeded to show the officers her arms and feet that had visible indications of drug use. The Officer noted that Redmann’s physical appearance appeared to have sunken in cheeks and “sore marks” about her arms and legs. Redmann was arrested and a detainer was placed by the Washington Sheriff’s Office with the Scott County Jail.
KCJJ
Authorities arrest nearly 20 drivers for operating under the influence over New Year’s weekend
Nearly 20 area drivers were taken off the road over the weekend for operating under the influence. According to Johnson County Jail admission statistics, 4 were arrested Friday and 7 each Saturday and Sunday. The offenders range in age from 19 to 46 and include both alcohol and drug impairment.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Incident Near Brighton on Friday
At approximately 6:32 AM Friday, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a semi. The incident occurred at the intersection of Fir Avenue and Highway 78 near Brighton. A semi, driven by Edgar Boone of Wayland, was traveling eastbound on Highway 78 near Fir Avenue when it was struck by a Volkswagen Passat, driven by Ellie Lopez of Fairfield. Officers determined that Lopez did not stop at the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled, and Lopez was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for her injuries. Charges are pending against Lopez in the incident. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Washington County Ambulance. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
New Wayland Police Chief Settling In
Doug McIntyre began his role as the new Wayland Police Chief in December. Now with one month under his belt, he is excited to continue serving his community. Originally from Wayland, McIntyre studied criminal justice before spending 10 years working with at-risk youth at the Christamore Family Treatment Center in Mount Pleasant. More recently, he was a correction officer for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
KCJJ
Coralville man found with marijuana allegedly tried to bring contraband into county jail
A Coralville man who was wanted on drug warrants was allegedly found possessing marijuana by officers, and then tried to smuggle additional product into the Johnson County Jail. Officers stopped 24-year-old David Jenkins of 9th Street at approximately 8pm Friday on the 1400 block of the Coralville Strip. Upon contact,...
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
ktvo.com
New Year's Eve crash leaves two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — KTVO is now learning that a December 31 single-vehicle crash has left two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County. The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old female from Milton, Iowa. Deputies say she was driving north on Lark Avenue, approximately two miles...
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
KCJJ
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
KCJJ
Coralville man sentenced to life for nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids appealing conviction
The Coralville man sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man inside the Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids this spring is appealing his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was convicted by a jury in less than 90 minutes in November. He was...
Louisa County missing man found dead
A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River. On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination […]
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
kniakrls.com
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
KCJJ
Transient who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Iowa City club arrested
An area transient is in custody after allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winners at an Iowa City convenience store. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton came into Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco the evening of December 4th on three different occasions with the stolen tickets. He redeemed a total of 15 winners that day. He reportedly came back the following afternoon and redeemed another four winners. Then on the morning of December 6th he allegedly redeemed 26 winners.
Comments / 0