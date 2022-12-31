At approximately 1:49 PM December 29th, Davenport Police arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Redmann of Davenport on a Washington County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony, and second offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a simple misdemeanor. On June 21st at approximately 3:28 PM. Washington County Dispatch advised that a female prisoner who was brought into the Washington County Jail was in possession of contraband that was seized from her person during the intake process. The Washington County Jail Shift Supervisor advised that upon the intake search of Redmann, a small, clear, plastic bag containing methamphetamine was seized. Redmann claimed that the contraband wasn’t hers and that she had not used any substance besides marijuana the day before the incident. Redmann proceeded to show the officers her arms and feet that had visible indications of drug use. The Officer noted that Redmann’s physical appearance appeared to have sunken in cheeks and “sore marks” about her arms and legs. Redmann was arrested and a detainer was placed by the Washington Sheriff’s Office with the Scott County Jail.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO