Job Fair Coming To Mount Pleasant
IowaWorks will hold their Hire Talent Tuesdays Job Fair on Tuesday, January 10 at the Iowa Army National Guard Armory, 1010 South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant. Job-seekers can speak with representatives from over 40 businesses from 9 a.m. until noon. Employers and training providers from Tyson Foods, HyVee, and...
Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will hold their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 3. Chairman and Vice-Chairman will be selected, before the board receives their weekly updates from the County Engineer. Additional funding for ambulance services will be discussed and considered, followed by a presentation...
Louisa County Conservation To Hold Family Day
On Sunday, January 15, Louisa County Conservation is holding their Happy, Healthy Home Family Day. The free program is open to all ages, and will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Langwood Education Center at 14019 H Avenue in Wapello. Participants will discover ways to recycle everyday items and...
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
City of Washington Country Club View Update
Washington’s newest subdivision, Country Club View is a 31-lot subdivision inside the City Limits and is open to all builders. Located in the southern part of Washington near the Washington Golf & Country Club and Washington High School. Of the original 31 lots, fifteen are still available. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director, Mary Audia spoke with KCII about how that project is progressing and where to find more information, she states,“Country Club View, that’s going really strong right now here in Washington, we just did a ribbon cutting for that this past fall. So some exciting stuff there, and it is listed on the Elliott Realty website.” Country Club View offers city water, city sewer, natural gas/electric, paved streets, sidewalks, and streetlights. You can find a link for more information about Country Club view and available spaces with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
Railroad Merger has benefits for the City of Washington
The Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway will be joining in a merger. Canadian Pacific completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern in December of 2021. Immediately upon the closing of the acquisition, the shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust which ensures KCS will operate independently of CP while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) completes its regulatory review of the companies’ joint railroad control application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia let KCII know how this has already impacted the City of Washington, “WEDG has been helping the city facilitate meetings between the railroad and local authorities. Because of that, the city has been able to negotiate some good dollars coming from the railroad to help with, let’s say, if we want to do a quiet zone study, or if we want to close some crossing and do more of a quiet zone so they aren’t blowing their horn all the way through. So some really good money was injected into the community because of that.” The Surface Transportation Board’s review of Canadian Pacific’s proposed control of Kansas City Southern is expected to be completed in early 2023.
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
Paws and More Animal Shelter Offering Photo Minis Sessions
The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington will be offering mini photo sessions on January 14th and 15th from 12-4 PM. Rachel Lynn Photography will be taking the photos. Twenty-minute sessions are $100 and include digital portraits. Half of the proceeds from these mini-sessions will be donated to Paws and More. Pets of all kinds are welcome to participate. Reservations for time slots are requested. Find a link for reservations with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Traffic Incident Near Brighton on Friday
At approximately 6:32 AM Friday, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a semi. The incident occurred at the intersection of Fir Avenue and Highway 78 near Brighton. A semi, driven by Edgar Boone of Wayland, was traveling eastbound on Highway 78 near Fir Avenue when it was struck by a Volkswagen Passat, driven by Ellie Lopez of Fairfield. Officers determined that Lopez did not stop at the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled, and Lopez was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for her injuries. Charges are pending against Lopez in the incident. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Washington County Ambulance. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 6 hours...
New Wayland Police Chief Settling In
Doug McIntyre began his role as the new Wayland Police Chief in December. Now with one month under his belt, he is excited to continue serving his community. Originally from Wayland, McIntyre studied criminal justice before spending 10 years working with at-risk youth at the Christamore Family Treatment Center in Mount Pleasant. More recently, he was a correction officer for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
