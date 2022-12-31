Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for southern Mississippi. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central St. Tammany Parish, western Harrison, Hancock and central Pearl River Counties through MIDNIGHT CST At 1127 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Poplarville to near Pearl River. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Saucier, Kiln, Mcneil, Stennis Space Center, Shoreline Park and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 8 and 26. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 3 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central St. Clair County in central Alabama * Until 300 AM CST. * At 1202 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leeds, Moody, Springville, Odenville, Margaret, Argo, Ashville, Ragland, Ohatchee, Branchville, Bald Rock, Neely Henry Lake, Wattsville, Chula Vista and Camp Winnataska. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Northern Livingston; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Helena, northwestern Livingston, southeastern East Feliciana and central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 1215 AM CST At 1147 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Westminster, or near Baton Rouge, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, Walker, Montpelier, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Inniswold, Watson, Pride, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 155 and 168. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 17. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0