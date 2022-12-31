Effective: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for southern Mississippi. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central St. Tammany Parish, western Harrison, Hancock and central Pearl River Counties through MIDNIGHT CST At 1127 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Poplarville to near Pearl River. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Saucier, Kiln, Mcneil, Stennis Space Center, Shoreline Park and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 8 and 26. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 3 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO