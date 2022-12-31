ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
FanSided

Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity

Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign

The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back in 2023

After the 2022 season is over, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in for an overhaul. These three players likely won’t be back for the 2023 campaign. This season was supposed to be a juggernaut season for the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to contend for playoff positioning, but instead, it’s the same old story.
