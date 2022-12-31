Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Sunday’s match with two players questionable to play.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) and San Francisco 49ers (11-4) released their final injury reports on Friday, in preparation for their Week 17 match on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The final report listed tackle Jackson Barton (back), and running back Zamir White (ankle) questionable for Sunday’s game, after practicing all week on limited roles.

The Raiders also added two players to the final report on Friday, both linebacker Curtis Bolton (shin) and cornerback Amik Robertson (shoulder) were full participants and have no game designation.

Guard Alex Bars (knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (quad)are both good-to-go for Sunday’s game, as both players finished the week as full participants in practice.

It was clear that the Raiders were ready to shut Raiders quarterback Derek Carr down for the rest of the season, although he is listed on the injury report as not injury related, he has been excused from practice for the rest of the season, so he not cause any distractions leading up to the final two weeks of the season.

As for the 49ers, they will be without three of its players including offensive weapon wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee).

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) are also listed out for the game on Sunday.

The Niners have two players questionable for Sunday; defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

Quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) who practiced all week as a full participant has no game designation and looks ready to start for the 49ers on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (illness), tackle Trent Williams (NIR-rest) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, alongside running backs Jordan Mason (hamstring) and Christian McCaffrey (knee).

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) remained a limited participant on Friday and does not have a game designation.

The Raiders will face the 49ers this Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.