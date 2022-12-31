ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

live5news.com

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers. At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.
wfxb.com

New South Carolina Legislation

On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
southarkansassun.com

SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?

The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
Charleston City Paper

WEEK IN REVIEW: Bills call for end to sales tax on tampons

Three bills have been pre-filed in the S.C. General Assembly to end the so-called “tampon tax” by providing an exemption to the state’s 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. While Democrats have pushed the effort for years, state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and four co-sponsors filed...
Kennardo G. James

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
wpde.com

Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House

WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
News19 WLTX

Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms

A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
iheart.com

Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Will Ga., S.C. health insurance rates rise in 2023?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new study shows that health insurance rates could potentially increase in 2023. According to the 2023 Cost of Health Insurance study, from 2022 to 2023, health insurance rates across the nation increased by four percent, while Georgia saw the largest year-over-year jump in health insurance costs for a 40-year-old on a silver plan, increasing by 20 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Leads The Country In Entrepreneurialism

South Carolina lead the country in entrepreneurialism. This is according to new research by VentureSmarter.com. Venture Smarter’s researchers analyzed Google trends to see how popular 9 business-related terms are in each state. After compiling the numbers for each term, the researchers came up with a list of the states with the most and the least entrepreneurial spirit. The search terms taken into consideration were: how to start a business, how to open a business, SBA grants, small business ideas, business plan, online business, how to online business, and business proposal.
etxview.com

Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
CAYCE, SC

