Read full article on original website
Related
Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural South Carolina, report says
We're taking a closer look at South Carolina's labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing.
live5news.com
Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers. At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.
wfxb.com
New South Carolina Legislation
On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts. One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.
furman.edu
Former SC governor turns 90, looks back on life, reaching highest level of public service
Upon Richard W. Riley’s 90th birthday Jan. 2, news outlets paid tribute to the former South Carolina governor (1979–1987) and U.S. secretary of education (1993–2001) under Bill Clinton. The State’s Lyn Riddle covered the nonagenarian and namesake of The Riley Institute at Furman University. The retrospective...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?
The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Bills call for end to sales tax on tampons
Three bills have been pre-filed in the S.C. General Assembly to end the so-called “tampon tax” by providing an exemption to the state’s 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. While Democrats have pushed the effort for years, state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and four co-sponsors filed...
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have argued […]
SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why
South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
wpde.com
Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House
WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms
A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
iheart.com
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
WRDW-TV
Will Ga., S.C. health insurance rates rise in 2023?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new study shows that health insurance rates could potentially increase in 2023. According to the 2023 Cost of Health Insurance study, from 2022 to 2023, health insurance rates across the nation increased by four percent, while Georgia saw the largest year-over-year jump in health insurance costs for a 40-year-old on a silver plan, increasing by 20 percent.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
counton2.com
State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Leads The Country In Entrepreneurialism
South Carolina lead the country in entrepreneurialism. This is according to new research by VentureSmarter.com. Venture Smarter’s researchers analyzed Google trends to see how popular 9 business-related terms are in each state. After compiling the numbers for each term, the researchers came up with a list of the states with the most and the least entrepreneurial spirit. The search terms taken into consideration were: how to start a business, how to open a business, SBA grants, small business ideas, business plan, online business, how to online business, and business proposal.
etxview.com
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Comments / 0